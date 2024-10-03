Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $989,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $989,121.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,647.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,692. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

