British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
