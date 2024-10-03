Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

