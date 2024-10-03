Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GUG opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

