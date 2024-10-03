AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells $10,563.00 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $10,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,024.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AdvanSix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.