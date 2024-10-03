Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.49 Million in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $10,425,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of SKYE opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Insider Activity at Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience ( NASDAQ:SKYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

