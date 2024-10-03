Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,816 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $48,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

LRCX opened at $814.09 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

