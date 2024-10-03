Advisory Alpha LLC Has $226,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

