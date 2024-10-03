Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $256,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $814.09 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $86.50 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

