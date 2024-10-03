Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 585 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $3,229,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $86.50 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $814.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

