Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,286 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

