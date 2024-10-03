4,551 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

