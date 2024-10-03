Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 13,131 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.63% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $30,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $49.50 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

