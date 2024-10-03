iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.