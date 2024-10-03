Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $30,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,265,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,817 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,823,000 after buying an additional 505,506 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 127,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,610 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $66.17 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

