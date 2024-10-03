Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,253 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $35,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

