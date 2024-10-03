Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.66% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

