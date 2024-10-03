Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.92 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.