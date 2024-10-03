Quarry LP Acquires 1,502 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

GTLB stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,967. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

