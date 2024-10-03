EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,141 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $957.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,132.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,357 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.