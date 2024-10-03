EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,449 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 317,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,662,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $592.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

