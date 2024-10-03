Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total transaction of $12,774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,978,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,123 shares of company stock worth $107,151,419 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $237.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

