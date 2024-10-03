Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.86 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $7,479,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ball by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $1,973,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 306.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.