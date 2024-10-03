Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stake Raised by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $49.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

