Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IAGG stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

