Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 318 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI opened at $325.01 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.73 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

