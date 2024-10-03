Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,056,148 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,148 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,064,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,064,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,398 shares of company stock worth $2,275,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

