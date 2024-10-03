Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $261.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

