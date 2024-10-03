Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2,369.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.