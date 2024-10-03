Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,012 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE INSP opened at $212.27 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -385.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

