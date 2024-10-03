Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

