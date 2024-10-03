Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
IIM opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Race for Space: 3 Small Cap Space Stocks to Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- SCHD ETF: Unlocking Passive Income With Strong Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.