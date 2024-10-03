MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of CXE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
