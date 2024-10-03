MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of CXE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

