MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0204 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

