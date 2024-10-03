MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE MFM opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.78.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
