BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans Dividend of $0.63

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6333 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

