Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2568 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Sino Land Price Performance
SNLAY stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Sino Land has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.
Sino Land Company Profile
