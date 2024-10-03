Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2568 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SNLAY stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Sino Land has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

