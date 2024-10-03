MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CMU opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $3.70.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

