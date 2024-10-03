MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CXH opened at $8.25 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.