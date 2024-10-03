MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CXH opened at $8.25 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
