Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Plans GBX 1.73 Dividend

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.9 %
LON PHP opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.36) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.69. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
