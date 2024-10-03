NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NG stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

