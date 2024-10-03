Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

