CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 4.7 %
CSPCY stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.71.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
