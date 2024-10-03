Truist Financial Corp Has $29.37 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

