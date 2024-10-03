Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $133.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.