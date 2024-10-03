Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.69.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $267.96 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

