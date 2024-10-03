Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $65,050,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

BX opened at $152.21 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

