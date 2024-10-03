Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 77,678 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

