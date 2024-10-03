Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 252 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $283.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

