Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 443 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $492.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.48 and a 200 day moving average of $460.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

